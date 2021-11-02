Games People Play kicked off season two last month and Black Twitter was in a frenzy during the premiere episode.

Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray, the thriller-drama follows a cast including an ambitious reporter, a desperate housewife, a seductress and the men in their lives. The BET series stars Lauren London (Vanessa King), Sarunas J. Jackson (Marques King), Parker McKenna (Laila James), Karen Obilom (Nia Bullock), Jackie Long (Kareem Johnson), Kendall Kyndall, Karrueche Tran (Eden Lazlo) and more.

In an interview with BET.com, Kendall who plays MJ Jackson, revealed how his character has evolved from Season One to Season Two, and what episode fans need to watch out for following a jaw-dropping ending from last season that still has everyone shook.

“Expect [MJ] to be on the screen more and [we will see him] coming into himself. He takes things upon himself to go ahead and push the envelope,” Kendall says.

The social media personality turned actor shares that viewers need to buckle up because this season is one for the books with a huge “wow factor” attached to a certain episode.

“You have to wait until episode 10. It was a “wow” for me,” he adds.

Games People Play is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds of Edmonds Entertainment, Angela Burt-Murray and Vanessa Middleton. Ruth Ferrera recently joined the show as Supervising Producer.