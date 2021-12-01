Meet Miss USA Elle Smith, The Kentucky News Reporter That Rocked Her Natural Curls And Took Home The Crown!

Let us introduce you to Miss Kentucky Elle Smith, the official winner of the 2021 Miss USA pageant! Below, here’s what we know about the radiant beauty that wowed us with her fabulous tresses.

With eye-catching blonde curls and a serious fashion sense, the 2020 graduate of the University of Kentucky recently took home the crown, along with the wonderful opportunity to represent the US in the Miss Universe pageant on December 12.

Check out this clip of her crowning moment, below.

“A little over a year ago, I sat in bed and watched Miss USA,” the 23-year-old shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I remember watching … so many incredible women grace the stage, and thinking, ‘I want to be on that stage. I want to be like them.’ … I made that dream reality.”

According to CNN, the natural beauty majored in Broadcast Journalism before she later took a job as a reporter at Louisville's WHAS11 News. She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

On a separate social media post, Smith shared her excitement to represent the USA. “GOD IS SO GOOD. I am thrilled and honored to be your Miss USA 2021. I can’t say thank you enough to every single person who has supported me on this journey. Every single comment, every single message and prayer did not go unnoticed,” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “To the great state of Kentucky, you will forever have my heart. You believed and loved on me since I was crowned in May and there is no other state I would have wanted to represent on the Miss USA stage.”

This week, Smith heads to Israel for a chance to win the “triple crown.” For the big milestone, Miss USA asked for fans’ prayers.

She wrote, “I head to Israel tomorrow to compete for the title of Miss Universe…I ask for prayers as I travel to represent the United States of America on the biggest stage in the world. Love you all so much….now let’s go for that triple crown.”