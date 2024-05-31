Salt-N-Pepa Makes History As The First Female Rap Act To Have Their Own Action Figures

Iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa continues their history-making legacy by becoming the first women rappers with their own action figures.

Capturing them in their outfits from the music video for “Push It”, the figures showcase their classic asymmetrical hairstyles, door knocker earrings, red boots, black bodysuits, and leather jackets.

Super7 , a design house in San Francisco, crafted the action figures in the likeness of Cheryl James, aka Salt, and Sandra Denton, aka Pepa, and took to Instagram to announce the release of the products.

“In 1987, Salt-N-Pepa became the first female hip-hop act to achieve platinum status and have gone on to become icons of the industry as the First Ladies of Hip-Hop! This Salt-N-Pepa ReAction Figure 2-pack is inspired by the duo’s looks from their first hit music video “Push It” and includes a pair of microphone accessories. Available now at Super7.com! #Super7 @saltnpepaofficial,” the post read.

Formed in 1985, Salt-N-Pepa released their debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious (1986), which sold more than 1 million copies and they became the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status. Their breakthrough single "Push It", landed in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Throughout their illustrious career, they released numerous platinum singles including “Shake Your Thing (It’s Your Thing), "Expression", "Let's Talk About Sex". In 1993, they dropped their album Very Necessary, which eventually sold more than 7 million copies worldwide with hit singles "Shoop" and "Whatta Man" with En Vogue.

In 1995, they won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for their song "None of Your Business", making them one of the first female rap acts to win a Grammy Award, along with Queen Latifah. In 2021, they won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2022 they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame .

Salt-N-Pepa joins other legendary rap groups such as Run-DMC, the Beastie Boys, and Outkast who have been similarly immortalized.