WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Damson Idris Shows Love To Lori Harvey On Her 26th Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Nunu’

The ‘Snowfall’ actor posted a romantic snapshot that’s going viral on social media!
Damson Idris Shows Love To Lori Harvey On Her 26th Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Nunu’

(Photos: mma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video, Gotham/GC Images)

By Tweety Elitou
January 13, 2023 / 11:11 AM

CYMIDamson Idris is showing love to Lori Harvey on her 26th birthday! On Friday (Jan. 13), the Snowfall actor took to social media to send the model well wishes on her special day. 

Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt post on his Instagram Story, along with the flirty photo that has fans convinced they are a couple.

“Happy Birthday Nunu,” he wrote on a romantic snapshot of them embracing. He followed up the words with a red heart emoji.

Check out the romantic snapshot below!

Damson Idris Shows Love To Lori Harvey On Her 26th Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Nunu’

(Photo: Damson Idris/Instagram Story)

ICYMI: In December 2022, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey further fueled dating rumors when they were spotted leaving an upscale West Hollywood restaurant together.

Could Damson’s birthday shoutout be a subtle way of going “IG Official” with Lori? Possibly.

At this time, the famous pair have yet to confirm their romance.

RELATED | Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Fuel Dating Rumors By Leaving A Swanky Hollywood Restaurant Together!

Celebrity Lifestyle Newslifestylebet herlove and relationshipsDamson Idrislori harvey

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.