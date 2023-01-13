Damson Idris Shows Love To Lori Harvey On Her 26th Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Nunu’

CYMIDamson Idris is showing love to Lori Harvey on her 26th birthday! On Friday (Jan. 13), the Snowfall actor took to social media to send the model well wishes on her special day.

Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt post on his Instagram Story, along with the flirty photo that has fans convinced they are a couple.

“Happy Birthday Nunu,” he wrote on a romantic snapshot of them embracing. He followed up the words with a red heart emoji.

Check out the romantic snapshot below!

ICYMI: In December 2022, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey further fueled dating rumors when they were spotted leaving an upscale West Hollywood restaurant together.

Could Damson’s birthday shoutout be a subtle way of going “IG Official” with Lori? Possibly.