Watch: 'There's Someone Inside Your House,' And Other Horror Movies With Black Leads

Thanks to a boom in horror movies featuring Black leads in recent years; it would be easy to believe that seeing Black people in horror movies is a new phenomenon. From the updated Candyman, with Yahya-Abdul Mateen II, to the new Netflix flick There's Someone Inside Your House, it seems as if studios and audiences have just discovered that Black people love horror. But that's not the case at all.

"I like horror because it allows [filmmakers] to mess with the audience's mind, play games, and get super twisted," says Sydney Park, who in There's Someone Inside Your House plays Makani, a young woman doomed to fight a crazy killer when she goes to visit her grandmother in small-town Nebraska. "It's great having Black characters that don't die first, and in breaking down those barriers and stereotypes, people will see we're not checking a box, we're not filling a quota, we are people, and our stories matter."

Yes, there's never been a better time to see Black actors slaying zombies or fighting off crazed killers; the truth is that African American actors have been standout leads in horror flicks for a long time. And for a good reason. "Black people," says Someone Inside Your House's Asjha Cooper, "are usually the first ones to know when something's off. Black people in a way represent the audience: we're aware we're in a bad situation and trying to make the smartest decisions to get out."

Although few Black-led horror flicks have risen to have the same popularity, ubiquity, and franchise-generating longevity as the Freddy Kreuger or Friday the 13th films, several Black-led horror movies are nonetheless great, must-see experiences for any real horror fan. As more Black-led horror movies continue to get made and make their way to theaters and our homes via streaming, it's only a matter of time before a Black Freddy comes to haunt our dreams for decades.

In the meantime, check out these awesome, Black-led horror classics that have stood the test of time.