Sam Jay And Chris Redd Co-Star In New Peacock Comedy ‘Bust Down’

Chris Redd is slated to join Sam Jay, Jak Knight, and Langston Kerman in the new Peacock comedy Bust Down.

Premiering all six episodes on March 10, the series follows “four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it,” a press release states.

The quartet is executive producing the series along with Lorne Michaels, Hilary Marx, Andrew Singer, Guy Stodel, and Richie Keen, who also directs.

“Bust Down is rooted in our friendship. Every character is a hyperbolic version of how we see each other, and every story is inspired by the bad choices we each naturally make out in the world,” Kerman, Knight, Jay and Redd noted in a statement. “There aren’t a lot of straight comedies right now where people truly go for jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated, and at its core that’s what Bust Down is all about.”

In the release, Bust Down is described as a “new kind of unapologetically Black show representing the relatable middle class.”

They added: “We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever. We just wanted to make something so f*****g hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back to watch again.”