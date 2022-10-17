Drake And The Weeknd To Skip Out On 2023 Grammy Award Consideration

Drake and The Weeknd are refusing yet again to submit their music for Grammy award consideration.

According to Pitchfork, both of the artists most recent solo musical projects were absent from the voting ballots after the Recording Academy opened up its first round of the nomination process for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind or The Weeknd’s Dawn FM were not submitted for the prestigious award nor were their major solo hits “Sticky” and “Sacrifice.”

The news comes after Silk Sonic, made up of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, also announced that they would not be submitting their music for consideration for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Drake has a had a long standing beef with the Grammy Awards and the Recording Academy after he skipped the 2017 show and criticized the academy for nominating his popular track “Hotline Bling” in rap categories despite saying it was a hit pop song.

In 2021, he pulled his music from consideration after receiving nominations for Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy.”