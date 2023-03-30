In a market where burgeoning artists and creatives must hustle to get exposure, Black creators remain marginalized and must work that much harder to stake their claim and get eyes and dollars on their work.

Walmart, one of the country’s largest retailers, recognizes this challenge. Last month, BET put the spotlight on the inaugural Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program, a collaboration with Issa Rae’s HOORAE Media. Now Walmart BHM Next Wave helps provide the next generation of Black creatives with the means to amplify their voices by bringing them together in pairs to create a one-of-a-kind project that will double as advertisement for these brands.

Through the Next Wave project, Black creatives and business owners help each other as well as gain national exposure for their work and businesses via Walmart’s media platforms. Next Wave is Walmart’s acknowledgement throughout the year to Black creatives that collaboration is essential in removing the barriers that keep talented, deserving artists from reaching their potential. Each piece of art created to support these Black-owned businesses becomes a shoppable advertisement for the brand itself, resulting in conversation and growing interest amongst customers.

“I’m proud that 100 percent of our team comes from a minority or multiethnic background, so my goal is to make sure that as much of that economic benefit as possible stays within the community that we focus on,” said artist Ibraheem Basir. “’Black and Unlimited’ is a reminder of how diverse Blackness itself is.”

Here’s a look at two of the many gifted artists chosen to be in this year’s Black & Unlimited Digital Development program and the business owners they support.