Video Shows White Louisiana Deputy Repeatedly Slamming A Black Woman’s Head Into Pavement

A White Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is under investigation over an allegedly unprovoked attack caught on video that shows him manhandling a 4-foot-8 Black woman, ProPublica and WWNO/WRKF report.

In the video of the Sept. 20 encounter, the Jefferson Parish deputy is seen holding Shantel Arnold by her hair and slamming her head repeatedly into the pavement. A witness said the deputy used so much force that several braids ripped from her scalp.

Arnold, 34, weighs just 100 pounds and has a missing left eye from a previous car accident.

Warning, the video below is disturbing to watch.

Before encountering the officer, witnesses said three boys attacked Arnold as she walked down the street near her family’s trailer home. She was often an easy target for neighborhood bullies, her family said.

A video purports to show the boys slamming Arnold to the ground and beating her while other people stood by and laughed. The assault ended when her stepfather chased the boys away.

As she continued to walk home, Arnold said the deputy drove up to her in a patrol vehicle. He demanded that she stop and talk to him. But she declined. That’s when witnesses said the officer jumped out of his vehicle and assaulted Arnold.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation.

According to the news outlets, members of the Black community have complained about the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office’s use of excessive force and making false arrests for decades.