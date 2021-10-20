‘Basketball Wives’ Star Angel Brinks Announces She’s Pregnant With A Stunning Maternity Photo

Congratulations are in order for fashion entrepreneur Angel Brinks! The Basketball Wives star recently hopped on Instagram to announce that she’s pregnant with a stunning maternity photo.

See the lovely portrait, here!

“It’s my birthday,” she captioned the photo showcasing her growing baby bump. “So thankful for Family, Love, Success…& speaking of birth, it’s almost time! More surprises on the way.”

Amazing! What a way to celebrate your birthday.

According to BCK Online, the fashion designer is expecting her first child with music producer boyfriend Roccstar. The soon-to-be-father also shared the exciting baby news with an Instagram post that read: “Since it’s @angelbrinks birthday and celebration time!!! Might as well celebrate some more!! Baby Otw!!”

At this time, no further details are available—including how far along the mother-of-two is. However, we do know that this will be Angel‘s third child, who shares a son and daughter with ex-boyfriend Tyreke Evans.