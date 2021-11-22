2021 Soul Train Awards: Celebrity Hairstylist Talks Hair Trends To Expect On The Red Carpet

For decades, Soul Train has influenced the way we look at upcoming fashion and beauty trends—especially in the 70s. From custom-made designs to fabulous ‘fros that look hours to perfect, whenever you tuned into the music and dance TV program, you were bound to leave with some form of inspiration.

When Soul Train was on, it was all about dancing and being fly when arriving on the scene. That’s carried onto different generations,” celebrity hairstylist Naeemah Johnson tells BET.com. “Today, you can definitely see styles and fashions from the 70s.”

Speaking of trends, the owner of Nbeauty Inc. chatted about some of the beauty trends we should expect to see on the red carpet at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. “In hair, the biggest trend right now is curtain bangs and a fringy kind of bang with a part at the crown,” she explains.

Naeemah is very excited to see what the red carpet will have to offer in hair trends. She’s especially into seeing bangs, skunk hair, and really, really long hair. “I would love to see that. I am also a fan of big hair with texture in it—think a big blowout hairdo,” she explains.

According to the professional hairstylist, expect celebrities to go big or go home. “It’s the holiday season. It's the Soul Train Awards! In our culture, we want to show up and make a statement,” she says. “You want to make a statement! It’s okay to step outside your comfort zone and just have fun.”

She is personally excited to see “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” nominee Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Of Soul honoree Ashanti, and singing duo Silk Sonic, who are currently up for the “Video Of The Year” award.

