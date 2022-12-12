WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
New Edition To Go On Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank

The 30-city ‘Legacy’ tour kicks off March 9.

(ABC via Getty Images)

By BET Staff
December 12, 2022 / 6:00 PM

New Edition is going back on the road, and other R&B powerhouses will join them on their Legacy tour.

Keith Sweat, Tank, and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, Damion Hall) are confirmed to join the 30-city tour, which kicks off March 9 in Columbia, South Carolina, at the Colonial Life Arena. According to VIBE, Collective CEO Gary Guidry, who worked with the iconic group on this year’s Culture Tour, said in a statement, “Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for ‘The Culture/ tour, although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations, the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”

All of the group members are confirmed, which includes Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe.

American Express cardholders can take advantage of presale tickets Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Dec. 16).

See the tour dates below:

Thursday, March 9: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Friday, March 10: Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 11: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, March 12: Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Thursday, March 16: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Center

Friday, March 17: Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, March 18: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sunday, March 19: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thursday, March 23: Chicago, IL – United Center

Friday, March 24: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, March 25: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, March 26: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, March 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, March 31: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 1: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sunday, April 2: Fort Worth/Dallas, TX – Dickies Arena

Thursday, April 6: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Friday, April 7: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, April 8: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sunday, April 9: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thursday, April 13: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, April 14: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, April 15: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sunday, April 16: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, April 20: New York, NY – UBS Arena

Saturday, April 22: Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

Sunday, April 23: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, April 28: Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Saturday, April 29: Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Arena

Sunday, April 30: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

