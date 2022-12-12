New Edition To Go On Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank
New Edition is going back on the road, and other R&B powerhouses will join them on their Legacy tour.
Keith Sweat, Tank, and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, Damion Hall) are confirmed to join the 30-city tour, which kicks off March 9 in Columbia, South Carolina, at the Colonial Life Arena. According to VIBE, Collective CEO Gary Guidry, who worked with the iconic group on this year’s Culture Tour, said in a statement, “Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for ‘The Culture/ tour, although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations, the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”
All of the group members are confirmed, which includes Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe.
American Express cardholders can take advantage of presale tickets Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Dec. 16).
See the tour dates below:
Thursday, March 9: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Friday, March 10: Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center
Saturday, March 11: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
Sunday, March 12: Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Thursday, March 16: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Center
Friday, March 17: Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Saturday, March 18: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
Sunday, March 19: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Thursday, March 23: Chicago, IL – United Center
Friday, March 24: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, March 25: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, March 26: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, March 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Friday, March 31: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Saturday, April 1: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sunday, April 2: Fort Worth/Dallas, TX – Dickies Arena
Thursday, April 6: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Friday, April 7: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Saturday, April 8: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sunday, April 9: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thursday, April 13: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, April 14: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Saturday, April 15: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sunday, April 16: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, April 20: New York, NY – UBS Arena
Saturday, April 22: Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
Sunday, April 23: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Friday, April 28: Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Saturday, April 29: Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Arena
Sunday, April 30: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena