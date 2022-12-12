New Edition To Go On Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank

Keith Sweat, Tank, and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, Damion Hall) are confirmed to join the 30-city tour, which kicks off March 9 in Columbia, South Carolina, at the Colonial Life Arena. According to VIBE, Collective CEO Gary Guidry, who worked with the iconic group on this year’s Culture Tour, said in a statement, “Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for ‘The Culture/ tour, although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations, the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”