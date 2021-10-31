Kevon Marcel Burns, Michigan resident, says a judge is holding him in contempt following a viral video of him joining a Zoom court hearing while driving his car on a suspended driver’s license.

Burns, 28, is shown during the 37-second video simultaneously operating a moving vehicle while attending his scheduled hearing, despite his suspended license, which resulted from a 2020 charge, Insider reports.

It Is unknown who recorded Burns’ hearing, but he posted the video to his own Instagram page and tagged The Shade Room .

Judge Erane C. Washington of the 14-B District Court in Ypsilanti, Michigan can be seen frustrated with her lecture to Burns for driving during the Zoom. The hearing was scheduled for Burns’ 2020 charge for driving without auto insurance, according to court documents. In Michigan, this fine can be between $200-500 or up to a year in prison.

Judge Washington confirmed that Burns was driving and asked him to park and leave the vehicle. “Are you having a bad day, just say that,” Burns said to Washington. She verified that she was not having a bad day until he began “talking while driving at the same time that you’re suspended.”

The video has garnered millions of views online. Burns is even attempting to monetize the viral clip. On a Shopify website, he’s selling sweatshirts and t-shirts that read, “If you’re having a bad day, just say that.”