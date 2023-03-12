SWV and Xscape: Debate 90s Fashion Trends

There is no doubt that 90s R&B music is something that we all still sing along to. And the groups SWV and Xscape have melodies and harmonies classic to that era, so it's no wonder their songs have stood the test of time.

Right Here, Weak, and Use Your Heart are songs from SWV that we can listen to again and again and enjoy as much as we did the first time. The all-girl group featuring Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson, and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, began in 1990 and has been serenading us since.

The same can be said about the music from the group Xscape which dropped their first album, "Hummin' Comin' at 'Cha," in 1993. Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and LaTocha Scott gave us hits like Who Can I Run To, Understanding and Just Kickin' It.

The good news is the groups have a show on Bravo "SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B" that takes us behind the scenes and fills us in on their rise to fame and, ultimately, the breakup of each group. However, they've all united for an epic concert, but if the first episode is any indication of what the season is about, clearly, things are going to get spicy.

You can check out the show on Sundays on Bravo at 930/830c. We'll be watching with popcorn in hand.

But first, check out the two groups debating 90s fashion trends below.