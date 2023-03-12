WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
SWV and Xscape: Debate 90s Fashion Trends

From Baggy jackets to classic dresses, the stars of 'Queens of R&B' have set style trends that have evolved over time.
(l-r) Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, Tamara Taj George, Cheryl Coko Gamble, Tameka Tiny Harris, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott.

Photo by: Phylicia J.L. Munn/Bravo via Getty Images

By Cheryl S. Grant
March 11, 2023 / 9:08 PM

There is no doubt that 90s R&B music is something that we all still sing along to. And the groups SWV and Xscape have melodies and harmonies classic to that era, so it's no wonder their songs have stood the test of time.

 Right Here, Weak, and Use Your Heart are songs from SWV that we can listen to again and again and enjoy as much as we did the first time. The all-girl group featuring Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson, and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, began in 1990 and has been serenading us since.

The same can be said about the music from the group Xscape which dropped their first album, "Hummin' Comin' at 'Cha," in 1993. Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and LaTocha Scott gave us hits like Who Can I Run To, Understanding and Just Kickin' It.

The good news is the groups have a show on Bravo "SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B" that takes us behind the scenes and fills us in on their rise to fame and, ultimately, the breakup of each group. However, they've all united for an epic concert, but if the first episode is any indication of what the season is about, clearly, things are going to get spicy.

You can check out the show on Sundays on Bravo at 930/830c. We'll be watching with popcorn in hand.

But first, check out the two groups debating 90s fashion trends below.

  • 1993

    (l-r) Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson of SWV perform on September 3, 1993 at THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO.

    Photo by: Margaret C. Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

    SWV wearing matching oversized jackets and pants during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

  • 1993

    SWV (Sisters with Voices) perform at KMEL Summer Jam 1993 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 31, 1993 in Mountain View California.

    Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

    The R&B group performing in striped vests at KMEL Summer Jam Shoreline Amphitheatre

  • 1994

    SWV (Lelee Lyons; Coco Clemons; Tamara Johnson) attends the Second Annual Children's Choice Awards at City Center on April 24, 1994 in New York City.

    Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Coko will always be remembered for her signature nails. 

  • 2008

    Musical group SWV performs onstage during the 2008 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    The ladies hit the  2008 BET Awards stage at the Shrine Auditorium.

  • 2012

    Tamara "Taj" Johnson-George, Cheryl "Coko" Clemons, and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV attend BET's Black Girls Rock 2012 CREST Style And Smile Booth at Paradise Theater on October 13, 2012 in New York City.

    Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for BET

     The group was all about striking a pose at BET's Black Girls Rock 2012 CREST Style And Smile Booth at Paradise Theater.

  • 2013

    Coko, Tamara Johnson-George, Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage

    Red, white, and blue was the theme for the group for the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center.

  • 2014

    (L-R) Cheryl 'Coko' Clemons, Leanne 'Lelee' Lyons and Tamara 'Taj' Johnson-George of SWV attend B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on October 29, 2014 in New York City.

    Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

    Behind the scenes at the B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York City.

  • 2014

    Cheryl Gamble, Tamara Johnson and Leanne Lyons of SWV attend ESPN Presents BODY At ESPYS Pre-Party at Lure on July 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

    (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    All smiles at the BODY At ESPYS Pre-Party at Lure.

  • 2014

    (L-R) Singing group SWV (Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, Coko and Tamara Johnson-George) perform onstage during BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 at Orpheum Theatre on March 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET

    Singing in harmony at  the BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 at Orpheum Theatre.

  • 2016

    (L-R) Leanne 'Lelee' Lyons, Cheryl 'Coko' Gamble, and Tamara 'Taj' George attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at avid Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City.

    Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Hitting the carper at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at avid Geffen Hall.

  • 2017

    Singers Leanne 'Lelee' Lyons, Cheryl 'Coko' Clemmons and Tamara 'Taj' Johnson-George of SWV attend the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

    The singers rocked thigh revealing gowns at the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards.

  • 2018

    Tamara 'Taj' Johnson-George, Leanne 'Lelee' Lyons and Cheryl 'Coko' Gamble of SWV attend Finding Ashley Stewart 2018 at Kings Theatre on September 15, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Ashley Stewart

     Flashing pearly whites at the Finding Ashley Stewart 2018 at Kings Theatre.

  • 2023

    SWV Cheryl Gamble, Tamara Johnson George, Leanne Lyons attends SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B purple carpet at The Aster on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

    SWV on the purple carpet for SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B event at The Aster.

  • 1993

    Xscape on 11/12/93 in Chicago, Il.

    Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage

    Xscape looking incognito in their super dark sunglasses. 

  • 1994

    Tiny, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burress and LaTocha Scott of Xscape attend Eighth Annual Essence Awards on April 22, 1994 at the Paramount Theater in New York City.

    Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    It was all about the vest for Tiny, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott at the Eighth Annual Essence Awards.

  • 1996

    (L-R) Kandi Burress, Tiny, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott of Xscape attend 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 29, 1996 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    The ladies kept it neutral at the 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in LA. 

  • 1998

    Xscape (Tameka Cottle, Kandi Burruss, and Tamika Scott), each wearing a black pinstripe outfit, attend the 1998 ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers).

    Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Sleek hair paired with pinstripe kept their look tailored. 

  • 1998

    Xscape (Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, and Tameka Cottle) attend the 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, 3rd September 1998.

    Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Xscape hitting the carpet at the 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.

  • 2005

    Members of Xscape pose backstage at the Hip-Hop Summit on Financial Empowerment held at the Washington Convention Center June 7, 2005 in Washington DC.

    Photo by Shaun Heasley/Getty Images

    Cool and casual was the look for the group at the Hip-Hop Summit on Financial Empowerment.

  • 2017

    Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tameka Cottle, and Tamika Scott of Xscape attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

    The singers made their presence known at the 2017 BET Awards.

  • 2018

    Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and Tamika Scott of Xscape attend the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

    Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP

    The group was all smiles as they scored the Golden Note Award at the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

  • 2019

    Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tameka "Tiny" Harris of Xscape attend 2019 Black Music Honors - Arrivals at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Sept. 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

    The ladies kept it classy at 2019 Black Music Honors.

  • 2022

    Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle Harris and LaTocha Scott of Xscape attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

    These stunning gowns turned heads on the blue carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

  • 2023

    Xscape Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss Tucker, Tiny Harris and Latocha Scott-Bivens attends SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B purple carpet at The Aster on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

    Tamika , Kandi, Tiny and Latocha understood the assignment and hit the carpet at the SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B event wearing black. 

