SWV and Xscape: Debate 90s Fashion Trends
There is no doubt that 90s R&B music is something that we all still sing along to. And the groups SWV and Xscape have melodies and harmonies classic to that era, so it's no wonder their songs have stood the test of time.
Right Here, Weak, and Use Your Heart are songs from SWV that we can listen to again and again and enjoy as much as we did the first time. The all-girl group featuring Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson, and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, began in 1990 and has been serenading us since.
The same can be said about the music from the group Xscape which dropped their first album, "Hummin' Comin' at 'Cha," in 1993. Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and LaTocha Scott gave us hits like Who Can I Run To, Understanding and Just Kickin' It.
The good news is the groups have a show on Bravo "SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B" that takes us behind the scenes and fills us in on their rise to fame and, ultimately, the breakup of each group. However, they've all united for an epic concert, but if the first episode is any indication of what the season is about, clearly, things are going to get spicy.
You can check out the show on Sundays on Bravo at 930/830c. We'll be watching with popcorn in hand.
But first, check out the two groups debating 90s fashion trends below.
1993
SWV wearing matching oversized jackets and pants during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.
1993
The R&B group performing in striped vests at KMEL Summer Jam Shoreline Amphitheatre
1994
Coko will always be remembered for her signature nails.
2008
The ladies hit the 2008 BET Awards stage at the Shrine Auditorium.
2012
The group was all about striking a pose at BET's Black Girls Rock 2012 CREST Style And Smile Booth at Paradise Theater.
2013
Red, white, and blue was the theme for the group for the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center.
2014
Behind the scenes at the B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York City.
2014
All smiles at the BODY At ESPYS Pre-Party at Lure.
2014
Singing in harmony at the BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 at Orpheum Theatre.
2016
Hitting the carper at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at avid Geffen Hall.
2017
The singers rocked thigh revealing gowns at the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards.
2018
Flashing pearly whites at the Finding Ashley Stewart 2018 at Kings Theatre.
2023
SWV on the purple carpet for SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B event at The Aster.
1993
Xscape looking incognito in their super dark sunglasses.
1994
It was all about the vest for Tiny, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott at the Eighth Annual Essence Awards.
1996
The ladies kept it neutral at the 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in LA.
1998
Sleek hair paired with pinstripe kept their look tailored.
1998
Xscape hitting the carpet at the 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.
2005
Cool and casual was the look for the group at the Hip-Hop Summit on Financial Empowerment.
2017
The singers made their presence known at the 2017 BET Awards.
2018
The group was all smiles as they scored the Golden Note Award at the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.
2019
The ladies kept it classy at 2019 Black Music Honors.
2022
These stunning gowns turned heads on the blue carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.
2023
Tamika , Kandi, Tiny and Latocha understood the assignment and hit the carpet at the SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B event wearing black.