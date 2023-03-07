Kerry Washington Rocks Whitney Houston's Dress From 1996

Kerry Washington is a fashion maven and often keeps us updated on social media.

Recently the actress posted an image of herself wearing a Whitney Houston dress. The dress was originally worn by the late singer to the BET Walk of Fame Awards gala.

Houston was honored at the 1996 event and performed her hit song Exhale (Shoop Shoop) and sang Happy Birthday to her father, the late John Houston.

Washington chose to don the red velvet Marc Bouwer dress to the American Black Film Festival Awards. However, before heading out to the event, the "Scandal" actress posted a cute Instagram reel of her in the dress mouthing the words to the Houston hit "I Have Nothing" from the soundtrack of the movie "The Bodyguard," starring Kevin Costner and Houston.

The video read, "What's cooler than wearing Whitney Houston's dress?" To which she mouthed, "Nothing, Nothing."

American Black Film Festival Awards took place on Sunday, Mar. 5, and was hosted by Black-ish actor and comedian Deon Cole.

The award-winning singer died on Feb. 11. 2012.