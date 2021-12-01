2021 Soul Train Awards: Celebrities That Lit The Red Carpet Up In Sequins
These are the eye catching fashion moments you missed!
If there’s one thing you can expect to see at an awards show, it's sequins—a lot of them, too. The 2021 Soul Train Awards, held at the World-Famous Apollo, were no exception. Celebrities like co-host Tisha Campbell and "Lady Of Soul" honoree Ashanti lit the red carpet up with their sparkly embellishments—in addition to a host of others.
Needless to say, the red carpet was full of head-turning fashion moments, as well as the perfect place to draw inspiration for your New Year’s Eve look. Because what’s more festive than a sequined fit? Missed all the glitz and glamour from the red carpet? Check out the photos below for a recap.
