WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: Celebrities That Lit The Red Carpet Up In Sequins

These are the eye catching fashion moments you missed!

Dia Dipasupil

By Jennifer Ford
November 30, 2021

If there’s one thing you can expect to see at an awards show, it's sequins—a  lot of them, too. The 2021 Soul Train Awards, held at the World-Famous Apollo, were no exception. Celebrities like  co-host Tisha Campbell and "Lady Of Soul" honoree Ashanti lit the red carpet up with their sparkly embellishments—in addition to a host of others. 

Needless to say, the red carpet was full of head-turning fashion moments, as well as the perfect place to draw inspiration for your New Year’s Eve look. Because what’s more festive than a sequined fit? Missed all the glitz and glamour from the red carpet? Check out the photos below for a recap.

  • Ari Lennox

    Paras Griffin

  • Ashanti

    Aaron J. Thornton

  • Tisha Campbell

    Aaron J. Thornton

  • Parker McKenna Posey

    Paras Griffin

  • Kimberly Paige

    Dia Dipasupil

soul train awards 2021

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.