Two Wounded at Asian Doll Concert After College Homecoming

Things went left at Asian Doll’s performance at Livingstone College’s homecoming in Salisbury, North Carolina. Two people were shot with others injured this past weekend according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A male victim who was shot and wounded is in stable condition and was flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. A female victim was grazed by the gunfire and was released from a local hospital after being treated. City spokesperson Linda McElroy could not identify if the victims were adults and shared that no arrests have been made.

In a statement, Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis shared it’s the “school’s priority is to ensure students’ mental health and evaluate public safety measures to create a safe environment.” The college is currently cooperating with the police in the investigation.

“I am saddened because our students, alumni, family, and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence,” he said.