Deepr, A Black-Owned Music Discover App, Partners With MC Lyte's Sitcom Partners In Rhyme

ALLBLK is bringing a whole new experience to fans of rapper MC Lyte’s newest sitcom, Partner In Rhyme.

Viewers of the comedic drama will now be able to find songs from the series soundtrack while they watch the episode on the ALLBLK platform following their partnership with Deepr–a Black-owned, Atlanta-based app, described as “Shazam on steroids”. Its audio-recognition feature allows fans to find the song playing during the airing instantly. They’ll also get cool facts and other information about the song and artist, all while streaming the show.

In a news release, General Manager of ALLBLK and WE TV, Brett Dismuke, said that “Customizing the streaming experience for our subscribers is a priority at ALLBLK, and at AMC Networks overall.”

He added, “Deepr is delivering a new element of enjoyment that will elevate how viewers interact with their content selections. What better way to introduce our ALLBLK audience to such a great feature than with hip-hop royalty, MC Lyte, and her new series – Partners In Rhyme.”

Austin Webster and Darrell Thompson are the brainchildren behind Deepr, which they’ve described as “Shazam meets IMDB for music.” The app aims to give users the whole experience–past just knowing the title and singer.

The app is also backed by some of the most influential figures in the music industry, including Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and record producer Teddy Riley and the multi-talented and award-winning Dallas Austin.

“We are extremely thrilled to introduce our Deepr Widget technology in partnership with ALLBLK and the innovative leadership of Brett Dismuke,” Webster expressed. “Partners In Rhyme offers a wonderful entertainment experience that we are pleased to support through music discovery.”

“I think it definitely can be used as a learning tool because we go through the motions of what it means for an executive at a record label,” Lyte explained to VIBE. “So, [viewers] get a chance to see what happens behind the scenes, but they also get a chance to see how a label works, and they get to see what it means to be a young artist coming into the business and some of the things that they have to face.”

According to its description, the series is centered around a legendary rapper Lana Crawford, portrayed by Lyte, who discovers she has accumulated a massive amount of debt after being dropped from her record label. The rap pioneer later accepts a proposition managing her niece, Lucious T, played by actress Precious Way–a new school Instagram rapper whose star power is rising.