Tamar Braxton and her fiancé JR Robinson are calling it quits.

After falling in love earlier this year on the dating show Queens Court –where the Grammy winner appeared as a bachelorette– the couple has decided to go their separate ways. Robinson announced their split on Sunday via a lengthy post on his Instagram Story, where he divulged why this decision was in his best interest, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that,” he began the post.

He continued, “Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy and being a better person.”

He also dispelled rumors of his whereabouts surrounding tumultuous times in their relationship. “No, I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mother’s place when her car was burglarized.”

The lawyer also put accusations to rest that he was only with the “Love and War” songstress for clout. “I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame. I have always represented famous people and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally.”

Additionally, Robinson said before he was cast on the show in Mach 2023, he turned it down "several times before I gave in." During the first season's finale episode, Braxton and Robinson got engaged.

Braxton is no stranger to reality TV. Until 2020, she was a long-standing personality on Braxton Family Values, until it ended after seven seasons. Earlier this year, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight on why she returned to unscripted television to find love.

"I had to find Mr. Right somewhere!" she said. "I feel like I looked high and low and the truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people."