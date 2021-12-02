Michael B. Jordan Gushes That He ‘Finally Found Love’ With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan has always been private about his love life but his romance with Lori Harvey allowed fans to see a side of him they have never seen.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old revealed why he went public with Harvey, 24, back in January, "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I'm happy."

He also revealed there were roles he turned down due to lack of experience but falling in love with Harvey has changed that, "There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn't have enough life experience to play. I was like, 'What can I pull from?' But I finally found what love was.”

After months of speculation, Lori and Michael, who was named the sexiest man alive in 2020, went public with their relationship in January of 2020.

They are currently one of the most talked about couples on social media and they certainly pull on our heartstrings whenever they showcase forms of PDA. From highlighting their BAEcations to their adorable pet names, the Hollywood couple keeps us engrossed in their love affair.