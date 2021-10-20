Lori Harvey Explains Why Michael B. Jordan Nicknamed Her 'Turtle' And It Is Delightfully Unexpected!

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pull on our heartstrings whenever they showcase forms of PDA. From highlighting their BAEcations to their adorable pet names, the Hollywood couple keeps us engrossed in their love affair and leaves us wanting to know more. (And we have no complaints!)

Speaking of the latter, Lori finally revealed the meaning behind Michael’s nickname for her. And it is delightfully unexpected.

ICYMI: Back in January, the couple became "Instagram Official" when Michael made a sweet birthday tribute to his bae, referring to her as “turtle.” Quickly fans began to beg for the 4-1-1 on the adorable pet name.

Fast-forward to earlier this week, the model recently chatted with Access Hollywood about her upcoming skincare line, SKN by LH. During the Q&A Lori shared the biggest unanswered question about her nickname. Where did it come from?

“Mike calls me Turtle. My baby calls me Turtle,” she shared with a big grin on her face. When asked the origin of the nickname, Lori explained: “Honestly because he says I take so long to get ready. He says I move on turtle time. So he’s like, ‘okay, Turtle.’”

She adds with a chuckle, “It just stuck.”

Well, there you have it. The answer to the nickname mystery!

Watch the full interview to learn more about Lori's skincare brand dropping on Friday (Oct. 22)!