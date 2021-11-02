Anderson .Paak Announces New Label To Spotlight ‘Raw Talent’

Anderson .Paak , currently enjoying a mountain of success as part of this year’s breakout supergroup Silk Sonic , has gone from multi-hyphenate musician, songwriter, and producer to add label owner to his many stellar accomplishments. In a recently shared press release, .Paak, a four-time Grammy Award-winner, has launched APESHIT INC., a new record label crafted in collaboration with Universal Music Group (UMG). “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” said .Paak in the release. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.” .Paak’s vision has led to some beautiful moments ranging from his work with The Free Nationals , Knxwledge , and Bruno Mars , whose collaboration in Silk Sonic “Leave The Door Open”, has spent 34 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100.

The label will continue .Paak’s tradition of raising the bar with APESHIT INC.’s core group of artists being ones who aren’t reliant on gimmicks or viral, button-pushing, “just raw talent.”



“I was going to shows and realized that less and less I was seeing actual performers,” said .Paak. “Where is the next generation that can play instruments? I know they’re out there — don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!”



The label’s name, which is declarative in nature, stands for Anderson .Paak Empire. “We on some other sh*t out here in this music business jungle, so APESHIT [INC.]!”



“Anderson .Paak has consistently created award-winning, culture-shifting music, and we are truly excited to work together to bring his bold and infectious vision for this new label to life,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.



APESHIT INC. will be based in .Paak’s native Los Angeles, and will announce the label’s debut signings and releases in the upcoming months.