Shantel Jackson On Her 7-Year Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Nelly: ‘We Didn’t End On Bad Terms’

Fans were shocked when news broke that Nelly and his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson called it quits on their 7-year relationship. Now, Miss Jackson is opening up about why they both decided to go their separate ways after beginning their romance back in 2014. Here’s what we know.

On Tuesday (Dec. 14), Jackson joined the ladies of The Real to have a girl chat. During the conversation, the model and former reality star revealed that it was a mutual decision to end their lengthy relationship after they grew apart.

“My ex and I, we didn’t end on bad terms,” Jackson shared with the talk show hosts. “When we started our relationship, I was always on the road with him—traveling out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff. But then, when it came to a point where I was home more often, building my company Shoe Gummi or just working on my brand, [...] we started to grow apart.”

She continued, “We just had to come to the realization of ‘look, let’s take this time and see if this split is going to bring it back full circle for us.’ And honestly, that’s what we’re doing.”

When asked if they are currently on “break”, Jackson honestly responded, “Yeah, you can say that. A break, split, but I feel like it’s important that we take the time to just do it. Personally, I feel like it’s important for me because if our relationship is gonna come back, it’s gonna come back. If this break is going to stop that, then it’s kind of inevitable, if that makes sense.”

That’s totally understandable! If it’s meant to be, it will be. No pressure. Only time will tell if the pair are destined to be together.