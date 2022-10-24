New Music Monday: Roddy Ricch, Coco Jones And Armani Caesar Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes

Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis.

Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.

Curated via our Pulse of the Culture playlist, you'll find a familiar (and not-so-familiar) array of artists, emerging music, and a diverse range of genres as well. So, without further ado, here are 10 new records that you should kick off your week with — led by Roddy Ricch, Coco Jones and Armani Caesar

This week we bring you “Aston Martin Truck”, a new single from Roddy Ricch who raps about the big ticket vehicle amid the luxury lifestyle he boats. Coco Jones’ “ICU” is a slow bop perfect for autumn while Griselda’s Amani Caesar taps Kodak Black for her Elizabeth Taylor-inspired single “Diana” from The Liz 2, proving she’s one of Hip Hop’s next up.

Additionally, Jeezy & DJ Drama’s “Put The Minks Down (feat. 42 Dugg)”, Babyface & Doechii’s “Girls Night Out”, and Smino’s “Matinee” made our playlist, among others.