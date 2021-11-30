First Photo!: Sydel Curry-Lee And Damion Lee Introduce The World To Their Adorable Baby Boy

Welcome to the world, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee!

Congratulations are in order for Sydel Curry-Lee and her NBA star husband Damion Lee, who recently welcomed a healthy baby boy on Friday, Nov 26.

The new mom shared the exciting baby news via an Instagram post on Monday. “No words are enough to describe the bliss of having my sweet son here. We are in newborn bliss and soaking in every single moment,” she captioned the first photo of the cutie.

So adorable! Baby Daxon makes the first child for the married couple.

The birth news comes just weeks after the couple revealed photos of the nursery they beautifully decorated with items from Pottery Barn Kids. "We want this to be his place of solace, a safe space for him to rest and feel at home," the sister of Seth and Steph Curry shared with People.

The proud dad chimed in, "It's a great space for us to get away from all the distractions of the outside world and focus on our baby."

Aww so sweet. Curry-Lee added, "Being a first-time parent can be nerve-racking, and you just want everything to be ready to go whenever the baby comes home. We couldn't have done this without Pottery Barn Kids helping us bring our vision to life."