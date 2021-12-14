Herschel Walker’s Son Roasted For Wearing Givenchy Hoodie While Complaining About High Gas Prices

Christian Walker, the son of retired NFL great and Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, is tired of paying high gas prices and it might be obvious why.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, he shared his thoughts about paying $98.37 for roughly 21 gallons of gas.

“OKAY THIS ISNT (sic) FUNNY ANYMORE. $98???” he captioned his IG post, which also criticized President Joe Biden, saying, “While Joe takes his afternoon naps and vacations at his beach house, GAS PRICES AND INFLATION ARE SOARING.”

On Twitter, the younger Walker posted a video that shows him at the pump where he mocks Biden’s pledge to unify the nation after his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“This is divisive to my bank account and my hard-earned money,” he said.

And while gas prices are currently at a 7-year high, Walker’s criticism comes off as a little ironic, considering he’s wearing a Givenchy hoodie, costing nearly $1,300. The posts led to both Herschel and Christian Walker’s names as well as that of Givenchy to trend on Twitter on Monday.

Social media roasted Christian as he was trending, with many noting that he wants gas prices to be lower in order to buy more designer fashion.

After receiving backlash, Christian responded by continuing to make it all about politics.