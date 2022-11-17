Brandy Shares Her Thoughts On Her Daughter Sy’Rai’s New Music

Brandy’s daughter Sy’Rai Smith seems to be following in her musical footsteps. And recently, the multi-platinum artist shared with E! News how she feels about her daughter’s music.

"Her music is fire," Brandy raved of the 20-year-old. “And I've just been listening to that and trying to help her decide what songs she should come out with,” she told E!.

During the pandemic, Smith released a track sampling Aaliyah’s 1994 single “At Your Best (You Are Love)” and the Moesha star showed support to her mini-me, pushing for her Instagram followers to check out the music.

“Please check out my baby girl @syraismith ‘s new song #atyourbest produced by my nephew @avgaaron link in my bio. God Bless you all on this great Friday. Angelic voice. Mama loves you,” she captioned.

If the music sounds anything like this sample, one can only imagine how good the new tracks will be.

In the interview, the former The Game star also praised her former television mom Sheryl Lee Ralph, raving about her recent Emmy Award win.

“I was so happy for her and to see her accept her award and the way she accepted it, it was monumental,” she expressed.

“It just gives me so much hope for the future, for her and myself.”