Deon Cole Tapped To Host 'Soul Train Awards' 2022 Presented by BET

Today, BET announced the host, nominees and premiere date of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET taking place, Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will host an incredible night celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for “Soul Train Awards” 2022. "Soul Train Awards” recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The official “Soul Train Awards” nominees, were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

“Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed standup specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage--and don’t say we didn’t warn you,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Deon is BET family, and we are proud to have him make his hosting debut exclusively on BET. We are also equally proud to continue celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with our esteemed nominees and delivering unforgettable performances and moments that epitomize Black Excellence.”

"Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step,” said host Deon Cole. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop."

Beyoncé and Mary J. Bligelead “Soul Train Awards” 2022 nominations with an impressive 7 nods; Beyoncé for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’ Mary J. Blige for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ Ari Lennox garnered the second most nods with 6 nominations: ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ Lizzoand Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with 4 nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered 3 nominations.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances, special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.

Nominees:

BEST NEW ARTIST

CKAY

COCO JONES

DIXSON

DOECHII

FIREBOY DML

MUNI LONG

STEVE LACY

TEMS

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

CHAKA KHAN

CHARLIE WILSON

DIANA ROSS

MARY J. BLIGE

MAXWELL

PJ MORTON

RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS

T-PAIN

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

CECE WINANS

ERICA CAMPBELL

FRED HAMMOND

MAJOR.

MARVIN SAPP

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN

TAMELA MANN

TASHA COBBS LEONARD

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

LIZZO

MARY J. BLIGE

SZA

TEMS

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

BABYFACE

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHARLIE WILSON

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

LUCKY DAYE

PJ MORTON

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

AWAY MESSAGE (EP) ARI LENNOX

BREEZY CHRIS BROWN

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE

HEAUX TALES, MO' TALES: THE DELUXE JAZMINE SULLIVAN

R&B MONEY TANK

RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ

SPECIAL LIZZO

SONG OF THE YEAR

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE

HRS & HRS MUNI LONG

LAST LAST BURNA BOY

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

CHURCH GIRL BEYONCÉ

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE

HRS & HRS MUNI LONG

I HATE U SZA

LAST, LAST BURNA BOY

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

HAVE MERCY CHLÖE

PERSUASIVE DOECHII

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN

WOMAN DOJA CAT

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE

HAVE MERCY CHLÖE

HRS & HRS MUNI LONG

LAST LAST BURNA BOY

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

BEST COLLABORATION

AMAZING MARY J. BLIGE FEAT. DJ KHALED

BE LIKE WATER PJ MORTON FEAT. STEVIE WONDER & NAS

CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

GOTTA MOVE ON DIDDY FEAT. BRYSON TILLER

HATE OUR LOVE QUEEN NAIJA & BIG SEAN

MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS FEAT. BEYONCÉ

MOVE BEYONCÉ FEAT. GRACE JONES, TEMS