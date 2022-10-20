Deon Cole Tapped To Host 'Soul Train Awards' 2022 Presented by BET
Today, BET announced the host, nominees and premiere date of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET taking place, Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will host an incredible night celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for “Soul Train Awards” 2022. "Soul Train Awards” recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The official “Soul Train Awards” nominees, were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
“Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed standup specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage--and don’t say we didn’t warn you,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Deon is BET family, and we are proud to have him make his hosting debut exclusively on BET. We are also equally proud to continue celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with our esteemed nominees and delivering unforgettable performances and moments that epitomize Black Excellence.”
"Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step,” said host Deon Cole. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop."
Beyoncé and Mary J. Bligelead “Soul Train Awards” 2022 nominations with an impressive 7 nods; Beyoncé for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’ Mary J. Blige for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ Ari Lennox garnered the second most nods with 6 nominations: ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ Lizzoand Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with 4 nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered 3 nominations.
The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances, special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.
Nominees:
BEST NEW ARTIST
CKAY
COCO JONES
DIXSON
DOECHII
FIREBOY DML
MUNI LONG
STEVE LACY
TEMS
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
CHAKA KHAN
CHARLIE WILSON
DIANA ROSS
MARY J. BLIGE
MAXWELL
PJ MORTON
RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS
T-PAIN
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
CECE WINANS
ERICA CAMPBELL
FRED HAMMOND
MAJOR.
MARVIN SAPP
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN
TAMELA MANN
TASHA COBBS LEONARD
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
LIZZO
MARY J. BLIGE
SZA
TEMS
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
BABYFACE
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHARLIE WILSON
CHRIS BROWN
GIVEON
LUCKY DAYE
PJ MORTON
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
AWAY MESSAGE (EP) ARI LENNOX
BREEZY CHRIS BROWN
GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE
HEAUX TALES, MO' TALES: THE DELUXE JAZMINE SULLIVAN
R&B MONEY TANK
RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ
SPECIAL LIZZO
SONG OF THE YEAR
ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO
BAD HABIT STEVE LACY
BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ
GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE
HRS & HRS MUNI LONG
LAST LAST BURNA BOY
PRESSURE ARI LENNOX
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
BAD HABIT STEVE LACY
BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ
CHURCH GIRL BEYONCÉ
GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE
HRS & HRS MUNI LONG
I HATE U SZA
LAST, LAST BURNA BOY
PRESSURE ARI LENNOX
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO
CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
HAVE MERCY CHLÖE
PERSUASIVE DOECHII
PRESSURE ARI LENNOX
SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN
WOMAN DOJA CAT
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO
BAD HABIT STEVE LACY
GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE
HAVE MERCY CHLÖE
HRS & HRS MUNI LONG
LAST LAST BURNA BOY
PRESSURE ARI LENNOX
SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
BEST COLLABORATION
AMAZING MARY J. BLIGE FEAT. DJ KHALED
BE LIKE WATER PJ MORTON FEAT. STEVIE WONDER & NAS
CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
GOTTA MOVE ON DIDDY FEAT. BRYSON TILLER
HATE OUR LOVE QUEEN NAIJA & BIG SEAN
MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS FEAT. BEYONCÉ
MOVE BEYONCÉ FEAT. GRACE JONES, TEMS
SLOW TANK FEAT. J. VALENTINE