Cardi B Heads Back To Court For Her Artwork On First Mixtape

Cardi B is in court for her “raunchy” artwork from her first mixtape Gangsta B*tch Music: Vol 1 according to Rolling Stone.

The rapper appeared in a California courtroom on Tuesday to battle a $5 Million lawsuit for allegedly ruining the private life of a California man after he claims he was digitally added to the cover art.

Lawyers on both sides agree: a Black model originally posed for the artwork and a digital artist replaced the model’s cartoon tattoo with a portion of an elaborate tiger and serpent tattoo he happened to find on the internet.

The man, Kevin Michael Brophy Jr. who is a marketing manager with the surf and skate apparel brand RVCA, shared his sentimentas in his testimony during his court appearance.

“It felt like my Michelangelo was stolen off the wall and just literally ripped off and robbed and just put wherever these people wanted to put it,” he expressed.

“It looks like I’m giving oral sex to somebody that’s not my wife, somebody that’s not my partner, and an image that I never signed off on, ever,” he said, calling the publication of the mixtape cover and the fact that a cease-and-desist letter sent in 2017 received no response a “complete slap in the face” causing him “hurt and shame. Being a father of two and a devoted husband and a man of faith as well, this goes against everything that I stand for, and I would never ever sign off on something like this.”

He goes on to call the artwork “completely raunchy and disgusting.”

The “WAP” rapper’s lawyer Peter J. Anderson opened his statement by explaining, “that’s a Black man with hair, and this is a white man with a shaven head.”

The lawyer continued, telling the jurors Brophy and his wife have not been able to “identify anyone” beyond the tattoo artist who reached out to say they recognized him in the 2016 cover art before he filed his lawsuit in October 2017. The artist also owns the actual copyright to the tattoo artwork and have “never pursued a claim of his own related to the cover,” Anderson shared.