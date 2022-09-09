Actress Teyonah Parris Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child: ‘We Are So Blessed And So Grateful’

Teyonah Parris and her husband James are expecting their first child together! The actress took to social media to happily announce her pregnancy.

“We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way,” she wrote on Instagram. “There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.”

In the image, the soon-to-be mom flashed a big smile while cradling her baby bump. James appeared equally excited as he held up the pregnancy test to the camera.

The 34-year-old actress told People that she is currently five months along in her pregnancy journey, and has no plans of learning about the sex of her baby until their bundle of joy arrives.

"My husband and I came to that decision because we feel like it's one of the greatest gifts and surprises that God can give us," she explained. "I think it's also helped to not have preconceived notions of our child and try not to dictate who this baby is before we even meet the baby. And so that's been really helpful."

On the Instagram post, Parris went on to bring awareness to March Of Dimes, an organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies.

“As part of this exciting moment, I wanted to help raise awareness for Clearblue partner @marchofdimes and their amazing efforts to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health. They offer a training for health care providers with the goal of addressing implicit bias in the health care system to avoid perpetuating the cycles of attitudes and stereotypes that unconsciously affect one’s understanding, actions and decisions in order to achieve equity for all moms and babies,” she captioned the post.

She continued, “Their #ItStartsWithMom campaign continues to provide moms and moms-to-be with resources and information on topics ranging from getting ready to be a mom to maternal health and wellness. I encourage you to check out their website and Instagram to see how you can help support women to feel better prepared for pregnancy and what’s to come.”

According to the CDC, Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women. Various factors play a role in maternal mortality including structural racism and lack of quality healthcare, so we appreciate Parris bringing awareness to the topic.