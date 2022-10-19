A$AP Rocky Tells Judge He’s “Too Busy” To Attend Deposition Date For Shooting Allegation

A$AP Rocky is telling the judge to hold off on his pending case for his alleged shooting his friend accused him of, saying he’s “too busy” to be questioned due to his busy schedule according to Radar Online.

The father of one has been accused of shooting A$AP Relli back in November 2021 and previously agreed to sit down for a deposition on November 16. Relli had demanded for an early meeting, requesting for October 19 and threatened to ask for sanctions if Rocky didn’t show up.

Rocky’s lawyer defended the rapper, sharing the “award-winning international recording artist, recording executive and music producer,” who in addition to “recording, touring and performing worldwide, oversees several other business ventures including collaborations with national and international brands,” which is said in the court filing.

The judge has yet to rule on this matter at this time.

BET.com previously reported about the incident, with Relli’s attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz claiming Rocky lured Relli to a central Hollywood location under the impression that they would “discuss a disagreement between the two of them.”

It was alleged the “Fashion Killa” musician shot at the victim three to four times, with one of the bullet alegedly grazing the victim’s left hand.