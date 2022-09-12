Saweetie Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Quavo, Plus Details Her Single Life Experience!

Saweetie is opening up about her past relationship with Quavo. The “Tap In” rapper shared details about the love she shared for the Migos rapper on the latest episode of Caresha Please.

“I thought we was going to spend the rest of our lives together," Saweetie told Caresha when asked about her two-and-a-half-year relationship with Quavo.

FYI: The pair reportedly split in March 2021 due to "differences."

The “Icy Grl” went on to tell Caresha that despite people thinking she was living a fabulous single life last year, she found herself "hurt" because she "lost someone" she loved.

“You know, when you think someone is your soulmate, and you don’t end up with them, it’s hard. You know, a lot of people thought that I was just having fun and the single life, but I was hurt. Like, I really loved him,” she explained, before revealing she did a lot of "soul searching" in 2021.

During the conversation, the pair also chatted about the importance of women celebrating their bodies, even if they decide to go under the knife.

“I think women should do what they want to do. We always gonna have people commenting about how we talk, how we speak, how we dress, who we talking to, who we dating,” she said. “I really feel like women should just do whatever they want to do with their bodies. You know, my body, my choice.”