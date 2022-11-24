Babyface to Join Anita Baker on Tour as Special Guest

Legendary singer-songwriter and producer Babyface is joining Anita Baker on her nationwide tour in 2023.

Baker confirmed the announcement on Twitter, writing, “Our Friend. The Legend, Himself... @Babyface has agreed to Join Us. As Our, Special Guest for Evenings filled with Love & Music.”

The Songstress Tour kicks off February 11 in Hollywood, Florida with dates through the summer and next fall.

Per Vibe, Baker teased fans by dropping hints about who the special guest for the tour would be on Twitter, one tweet read, “Rapture’ released 1986. *Legendary Male, after 1986…” To which one confused fan replied, “This is tough Hmm…Just one more clue please. Is he part of a group?”

Legendary singer responded, “Originally… YES.” Babyface was in a group called The Deele in the 80s where he co-wrote the iconic single, “Two Occasions.” He has since gone on to win 11 Grammy Awards and has produced dozens of R&B and pop classics for other artists.