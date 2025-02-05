STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Lifestyle

2025 NAACP Image Awards: Candiace Dillard Bassett: The Queen of Clapbacks & Face Cards

From reality TV domination to music, motherhood, and serving flawless looks on every occasion, she’s a force in every sense of the word.

Getty

By Ty Cole
February 5, 2025 / 9:39 AM

Candiace Dillard Bassett is winning in every way—as a new mom, a singer, and a reality TV icon. Not only has she blessed The Real Housewives of Potomac with legendary reads, but she’s also played a major role in the show’s NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Series, or Game Show. And while we all know nobody claps back better, let’s not forget that her face card has NEVER declined.

So, in honor of her making history, moves, and motherhood look flawless, let’s take a trip down memory lane with some of her best face card moments.

  • A Powerhouse at the EBONY Power 100 Gala

    Getty

    Big curls, big personality. Draped in a regal, deep bedazzled down, Dillard exudes pure sophistication. Her soft curls and glowing skin make this look feel effortless yet commanding. This is what you call a face card and a presence that demands the room.

  • Radiating Confidence at the GRAMMYs on the Hill Event

    Getty

    Candiace is serving powerhouse energy as she takes the mic in this flawless, sleek red look. With her hair cascading in a beautiful bustdown and her signature boss babe confidence, she owns the moment. When she speaks, you listen—and look, because she looks this good doing it.

  • Elegant & Unbothered at Billboard Women in Music

    Getty

    With glowing skin, a high bun, and a soft yet fierce look, Candiace proves elegance is her default setting. The minimal makeup highlights her flawless features, letting her beauty do all the talking. This is the definition of “Face card: NEVER declined.”

  • advertisement

  • Sitting Pretty & Serving Looks

    Getty

    Dressed in bright, cheerful yellow, Candiace brings sunshine and style to the clubhouse. Her radiant skin and soft glam makeup make this a moment worth framing. Even seated, she’s giving main character energy—because why wouldn’t she?

  • A RHOP Classic: No One Does It Like Candiace

    Getty

    Hair laid, face flawless, and a signature expression that could cut steel—Candiace is in her natural habitat: reading for filth. The way her eyes say everything without a single word? That’s a talent. If looks could kill, this one would be a fatality.

    Watch the 2025 NAACP Image Awards airing Saturday, February 22nd at 8 PM ET/ 8 PM PT on BET and CBS. 

Candiace Dillard Bassettnaacp image awards 2025

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.