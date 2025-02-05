2025 NAACP Image Awards: Candiace Dillard Bassett: The Queen of Clapbacks & Face Cards
Candiace Dillard Bassett is winning in every way—as a new mom, a singer, and a reality TV icon. Not only has she blessed The Real Housewives of Potomac with legendary reads, but she’s also played a major role in the show’s NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Series, or Game Show. And while we all know nobody claps back better, let’s not forget that her face card has NEVER declined.
So, in honor of her making history, moves, and motherhood look flawless, let’s take a trip down memory lane with some of her best face card moments.
A Powerhouse at the EBONY Power 100 Gala
Big curls, big personality. Draped in a regal, deep bedazzled down, Dillard exudes pure sophistication. Her soft curls and glowing skin make this look feel effortless yet commanding. This is what you call a face card and a presence that demands the room.
Radiating Confidence at the GRAMMYs on the Hill Event
Candiace is serving powerhouse energy as she takes the mic in this flawless, sleek red look. With her hair cascading in a beautiful bustdown and her signature boss babe confidence, she owns the moment. When she speaks, you listen—and look, because she looks this good doing it.
Elegant & Unbothered at Billboard Women in Music
With glowing skin, a high bun, and a soft yet fierce look, Candiace proves elegance is her default setting. The minimal makeup highlights her flawless features, letting her beauty do all the talking. This is the definition of “Face card: NEVER declined.”
Sitting Pretty & Serving Looks
Dressed in bright, cheerful yellow, Candiace brings sunshine and style to the clubhouse. Her radiant skin and soft glam makeup make this a moment worth framing. Even seated, she’s giving main character energy—because why wouldn’t she?
A RHOP Classic: No One Does It Like Candiace
Hair laid, face flawless, and a signature expression that could cut steel—Candiace is in her natural habitat: reading for filth. The way her eyes say everything without a single word? That’s a talent. If looks could kill, this one would be a fatality.
Watch the 2025 NAACP Image Awards airing Saturday, February 22nd at 8 PM ET/ 8 PM PT on BET and CBS.