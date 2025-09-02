Ray Lewis Blasts Shannon Sharpe's Media Career

NFL legend Ray Lewis is not a fan of the direction of Shannon Sharpe’s persona as a podcaster.

Appearing on the PBD Podcast , the Baltimore Ravens icon shared his true feelings about his former teammates' career in the media.

"I’m not surprised. I'm shocked at his content. I wouldn't in a million years, the things that Shannon has said now or did now, I would never believe that Shannon will say or do anything like that,” Lewis said. “I've never saw Shannon with a drink ever. Like it was against the law.”

“I kind of started to watch him and then we kind of went our own separate ways, because I'm like, 'You're gonna take that route? I can't go that route. Never can go that route.'"

Lewis went on to accuse Sharpe of tapping into the world of gossip, which sparked his immense popularity as a podcaster.

"That route is to become so worldly that you've become popular because you're talking about ignorance," Lewis said. "A lot of times, a lot of these gossip conversations that they're having and bringing up all this stuff, I'm not gonna do that to nobody. I'm not in the business for that. I'm in life to try to teach people what does it mean to be a better man or give back to the kingdom.”

“And a lot of times, like, and a lot of guys get in trouble with these podcasts and things, man, because everybody wants the follower. Everybody wants to be popular, Everybody wants to make money,” he continued. “But that's a tightrope into what you call influence and popularity. The devil has the ability to make you popular. God has the ability to give you influence that when people see you, they see an image of him.”

On his podcast Night Cap with co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Shape responded to Lewis' critiques of his content.

“I got nothing bad to say,” Sharpe said."It’s low-hanging fruit, and there are a lot of people taking your shot at your boy. Come on now. Y’all can have it, y’all got me.”

“Everybody wants to get a lick now because when your boy was doing good, a lot of people didn’t have a whole lot to say,” he continued.

The relationship between Lewis and Sharpe seemed unbreakable at one time. Back in 2000, Sharpe came out in defense of Lewis ahead of Super Bowl XXXV, following when he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice after being present at a double murder outside an Atlanta nightclub in 2000.

"I just wish the media, all 2,700 of you all, would print him being the best football player in the entire NFL with the same passion and the same prejudice you write that stuff about last year," Sharpe said at the time. "That's all he asks. Give him a fair shake."

25 years later, the Super Bowl champions have grown apart.

Earlier this summer, Sharpe was involved in a lawsuit worth $50 million after a woman alleged that she was the victim of sexual assault, harassment, and battery.

He vehemently denied the accusations.