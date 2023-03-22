5 Reasons Why Ari Lennox Will Make A Great Tiana in ‘Princess & The Frog’

Sometimes you just have to put it in the air, and that’s what Ari Lennox is doing.

In the wake of Halle Bailey being cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, the Dreamville singer decided to try her hand at an audition to play Princess Tiana, Disney’s first Black princess, in the live-action remake of 2009’s The Princess And The Frog, which is reportedly in development.

On Monday (March 20), Lennox took to her social media to share a video of her singing a song from the film titled “Almost There.”

“Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person,” she tweeted under a video of her unofficial audition. “Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose.”

Musically, Ari recently announced that her Age/Sex/Location tour would be her last . Perhaps a pivot to acting was in the cards all along.

Of course, we’re all here for Ari Lennox to take on the role of Princess Tiana. Here are five reasons why we think she’ll be perfect.