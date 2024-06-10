Anthony Mackie Faces Backlash After Joking About Tyler James Williams' Appearance

Anthony Mackie found out the hard way that social media rides for Tyler James Williams.

On Sunday (June 9), the actors participated in Variety's annual "Actors on Actors" segment, during which the two guys paid homage to each other and their longstanding careers. During their sitdown, Mackie cracked a joke at Williams' expense, causing the internet to uproar.

While Mackie acknowledged Williams as a kid actor who has been able to cross the acting threshold, becoming a household name, he also took a moment to take a dig at his appearance.

"Naw, but you was a weird-looking kid, and you grew up to be, like, a good-looking dude," the Marvel actor quipped.

"I want to say we were all weird-looking kids. Mine was just documented. I haven't seen your photos," Williams joked.

"Exactly! And you will never see it," Mackie added.

The internet is nowhere to throw shade when your favorite celebrity is caught in the crossfire. Somebody should have warned Mackie because that clip surfaced on the internet. The internet got to work, going to bat for the "Abbott Elementary" star.

Based on the hilarious comments, one user asked a serious question.