Cardi B Criticizes Madonna Over ‘Sex’ Book Anniversary Comments

Cardi B was not on board with Madonna’s comments about her book Sex which celebrated its 30th anniversary and criticized the 80s pop star for saying that it paved the way for the Bronx artist to later rap about her “WAP.”

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman, and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday (Oct. 24). “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

Cardi soon took to Twitter to respond to Madonna’s comments and share that she was slightly offended about what the “Like A Virgin” artist had to say.

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself,” in a now-deleted tweet, according to PEOPLE.

The “WAP” rapper later followed up with her fans and shared that she and Madonna had spoken to one another and cleared the air.

"I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful ….Have a great day and drive safely yallll," she wrote on Twitter.

"I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will," Madonna also wrote on the social media platform.

To which Cardi responded, “Love you.”