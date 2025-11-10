Ex-NBA Player Delonte West Arrested After Being Found Unconscious

Former NBA guard Delonte West is once again making headlines – not for what he once did on the court, but for another battle off of it.

According to TMZ, which first reported the story , the Fairfax County Police Department in Fairfax, Va., received a call regarding a man found unconscious and not breathing near the intersection of Fair Haven Avenue and Richmond Highway.

Police said they offered to take West to a hospital, but he refused. Because of his level of intoxication, officers took him into custody “for his own safety,” according to the department. West was later bonded out. As of this week, it is unclear whether he will face additional charges, authorities told TMZ.

West, 42, has faced a series of public struggles with mental health and addiction since leaving the league in 2012. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and has spoken about the difficulty of navigating life after basketball. In 2024, he had two separate encounters with Fairfax County authorities including an arrest of trespassing and a suspected overdose incident in which Narcan was administered.

A first-round pick in 2004, West played eight NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per game. Known for his defensive edge and competitiveness, he earned a following for his toughness and playmaking before his career was derailed.