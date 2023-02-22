7 Winter Hair Care Tips For Gorgeous Spring Tresses

If you tend to have oily hair, washing it frequently can help to avoid the build-up of oils, but you still need to factor in your hair type. “If you have type 3, you can wash your hair a couple of times a week, but type 4 should only be once a week as more than that can lead to drying,” says Rowe Holdsworth. “Rinsing and conditioning is a great option between washes if you need to re-wet the hair after a sweaty gym session,” she says.