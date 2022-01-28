LisaRaye McCoy Talks Loving Your Natural Body, Plus Explains Why She’s Never Gotten Plastic Surgery!

LisaRaye McCoy wants fans to know that she is a “natural woman” and proud of it! While chatting with Page Six, the 54-year-old movie star revealed why she never turned to plastic surgery for quick fixes. Instead, she constantly pivots her mindset to get the body she wants.

“I'm not judgmental about how these ladies want to get nipped and tucked because that's their prerogative, they can absolutely do that,” McCoy shared, before cautioning younger people to let their bodies develop before going under the knife. She explains, “You don't know what it's gonna look like 40 years from now. [...] You don't know if you're going to get bigger breasts when you get older, you don't know if you can get a flatter stomach.”

With a quick scroll through Instagram, you will quickly notice that the Single Ladies star means business when she’s in the gym. She also takes her detoxes seriously. “I am a natural woman,” she shared before revealing she’s all about physical and mental wellness. “I just take what Mother Nature has given me and what God has blessed me with and keep it [up with my] lifestyle.”

She offers these words of encouragement for those who may be willing to pivot their mindset to indulge in a healthier lifestyle: “If we work more on our mind, maybe that body will follow.”

She concludes, “I am into developing your mind and taking care of your temple [body]. I am very much into manifestation and the power of your words, so I will be a living example of that for the women that want to live that way.”