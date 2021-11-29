2021 Soul Train Awards: Normani Graciously Wins 'Best Dance Performance' Award

Tonight was a big night for Atlanta native, Normani! Shortly after presenting to her inspiration, Ashanti as the Lady of Soul honoree, the multitalented entertainer won a major award of her own.

Games People Play actress Parker McKenna Posey presented Normani with the "Best Dance Performance" award.

The Wild Side singer shared her gratefulness to her team and paid homage to those that came before including Ciara, Michael Jackson, Ashanti, and others. “[They] have paved the way for me to even have the opportunity to stand here in front of you guys,” the dancer shared.

“Thank you Soul Train for giving me the opportunity to be seen and to my nation, I love you guys,” she divulged.

Of course, she couldn’t forget to thank the dancers who played a part in the visual that won her the award. “You guys push me, I think you are all the coolest people ever.”

She even teased that an album is coming very soon. “You guys have been very, very patient. I promise the album is coming soon!”