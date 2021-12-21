Jenifer Lewis Urges Congress To Investigate Kendrick Johnson's Death

Jenifer Lewis is getting unapologetically vocal in calling attention to the case of Kendrick Johnson as well as the Starz documentary on his death, Finding Kendrick Johnson, as it’s now been eight years since the Black teenager’s dead body was found in a rolled-up gym mat at his south Georgia high school’s gymnasium.

Lewis, who is both a narrator and producer on the documentary, did not hold back on TMZ Live earlier this month (Dec. 15), stating that the documentary was “officially an Oscar contender,” and that she was happy because “we need to find justice for the Johnson family.”

“The state of Georgia has to change Kendrick Johnson’s death certificate. It now has that he died of asphyxiation. His lungs were the normal weight. When someone dies of asphyxiation, their lungs fill with fluid. His lungs were not filled with fluid,” she continued.

The documentary, which was written and directed by documentary-maker Jason Pollock, and co-produced by Malcolm D. Lee, who you might know from his work on the project Girls Trip, dives into the gruesome case, exposing what Lewis and many believe to be a massive cover-up by the state of Georgia.

“This is the most important film I’ve ever worked on. What this family has gone through is unspeakable, but we must speak it, so the public knows the truth,” she told reporters.

Although the case was reopened in March, Lewis maintains that enough is not being done and not quick enough.

“They’re dragging it along and dragging it along,” Lewis explained. “So, I am calling on Congress, Biden, Congress to investigate this case. They stole the boy’s organs. They murdered him, rolled him up in a gym mat,” she stated. “We are calling on Biden, the Senate, and Congress to investigate this case.”