WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
celebs

Tyga Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest

His ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson posted pictures on social media with a black eye.

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

By Nigel Roberts
October 17, 2021

After surrendering to the police on suspicion of domestic violence, Tyga wants his fans to know that he’s innocent.

According to The Daily Mirror, the rapper took to Instagram on Oct. 15 to break his silence about the alleged abuse of his ex Camaryn Swanson.

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false,” the message said. “I was not arrested I took myself into the police station and cooperated.”

RELATED: Tyga Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

The rapper whose real name is Michael Stevenson was arrested on Oct. 12 on suspicion of felony domestic violence in Hollywood, CBS News reported.

Tyga, 31, turned himself in at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood station and bail was set at $50,000 for an alleged incident that happened one day earlier.

Swanson had shared photos on Instagram of herself with a black eye. "I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," the post stated.

celebrity newstyga

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.