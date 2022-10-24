The 50 Greatest Battle Rappers of All Time

To understand modern battle rap culture is to understand competition, independent entrepreneurship, and the art and sport of MCing. Out of the shadows of commercial hip hop spawned an entirely separate subculture where the power of the pen, performance, and presentation reign, exclusively. No beats are allowed when rocking the crowd in this cypher. Just blistering, braggadocious rhymes crafted specifically to dismantle the opponent.

The battle rap industry has exploded over the past 20 years. What was once most prominently seen through SMACK DVDs at the turn of the century has gone global through the interconnectedness of the internet, video platforms like YouTube, and now apps like Caffeine. Leagues like SMACK Ultimate Rap League, GrindTimeNow, Rare Breed Entertainment, Queen Of The Ring, King Of The Dot in Canada, FlipTop in the Philippines, and Don’t Flop in the United Kingdom, among others have each amassed billions of views globally and created certified stars that transcend the once niche subgenre. Battle rap events feel like prize fights and top-tier competitors regularly receive $10,000s to $100,000s as purses or prize money because the audience for this particular type of hip hop content is rabid and perpetually fiending for more.

A few caveats to this list:

One, this is a celebration of the 50 Greatest Battle Rappers in the modern battle rap industry, those who’ve left their imprint on this particular brand of acapella-style lyrical warfare in the industry. This list excludes those most known for freestyle battles over instrumentals or for their catalog of scathing diss tracks. Notorious battlers like Eminem, Rhymefest, Eyedea, and others are incredible, but fall outside of the scope of this conversation.

Also, the battle rap industry is expansive enough at this juncture to where this could’ve easily been a list of the top 100. Rappers like New Jersey Twork, Big T, B Magic, Couture, and Chess, for example, have accomplished amazing things in this space that they deserve to be mentioned even if they don’t crack this compilation.

And finally, this list prioritizes the number of classic battles, the strength of opponents, overall skill set, total views (because views are the closest thing to platinum plaques in battle rap), longevity, and impact in an attempt to capture a comprehensive look at the all-time top 50. Factors that can’t be quantified as easily—such as charisma, performance, and imagination—are factored in as well because facts and feel are both paramount when celebrating art.

That’s really the beauty of the battle rap industry. The art displayed on stage in every round—from the schemes and multi-syllable to the angles and punchlines—is accompanied by the artful innovation of an industry full of separate companies selling organized rap battles worldwide. Mavens like Eric Beasely, SMACK White, Organik, Lush One, Madd Illz, Drect, Sara Kana, Poison Pen, and others all levied hip hop’s most resolute quality—competition—and flipped it into a means to provide jobs, opportunity, and entertainment to fans and artists who love nothing more than the art of rap, and the art of rap exclusively. They’ve taken it on the road. They’ve taken it online. They’ve created an industry. They’ve changed lives. That should be celebrated, too.

Without further ado ( and in no ranking order ), here are the 50 Greatest Battle Rappers of All Time.