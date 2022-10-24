Lil Durk Is Free From Attempted Murder Charge In 2019 Atlanta Shooting

Lil Durk can finally breathe after charges have been dropped to a 2019 shooting allegedly involving the rapper, with the charges including attempted murder, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The rapper was charged in connection to a shooting outside of The Varsity, a few days after the Super Bowl in 2019.

He previously told the outlet he had “nothing to hide” or “run from” back in 2019.

In a statement from his lawyer Manny Arora, he shares “While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him.”