NBA Defends Clearance of Terry Rozier Despite Ongoing Federal Probe

The NBA recently disclosed why Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was allowed to keep playing after investigating whether he had manipulated his play two years ago.

According to the league, Rozier was permitted to continue playing because the NBA did not find enough evidence of wrongdoing to remove him from the court.

Mike Bass, a spokesperson for the NBA, claims that the league never technically cleared Rozier.

“At the time, we did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that Rozier violated league rules,” Bass told The Athletic. “As is typical for NBA investigations, this conclusion was subject to any new evidence we might receive.”

Although the league has a sports gambling investigative team led by a top NBA attorney and a former federal prosecutor, “it lacks the investigative heft of law enforcement.’ Following its investigation into Rozier's alleged prop betting scheme, the NBA shared its findings with the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. The office secured indictments for Rozier’s arrest in October.

“The NBA does not have the same authority or investigatory resources as the federal government, including subpoena power to obtain information from anyone, law enforcement surveillance, wire-tapping, and search warrants,” Bass said.

The Charlotte Hornets were playing the New Orleans Pelicans on March 23, 2023, and multiple sportsbooks flagged suspicious prop bets on then-Hornets guard Rozier. After playing just nine minutes and scoring five points, well below his 21 PPG game average. Rozier exited the game with a foot injury.

In total, $263,000 was bet on Rozier, through parlays or individual prop bets. Rozier hit the under in points, assists, and 3-pointers but went over on rebounds.”

Jim Trusty, Rozier’s attorney, said that his client had a legitimate injury. Bass also said that an MRI confirmed Rozier’s injury.

After his arrest last month, the Miami Heat placed Rozier on leave from the team.