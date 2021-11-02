Tupac Shakur’s Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Immersive Museum Experience

Still, he rises.



Tupac Amaru Shakur's estate has announced the premiere of a new, immersive museum experience that will run at the Canvas @ L.A. Live.

Titled “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” the exhibit will explore his life and legacy before his murder in 1996. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale beginning Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. PT on WMWIF.com; general admission tickets will be available on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Those who wish to go in person will have to wait until Jan. 21, 2022, for the opening.

Described in a press release as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience, ‘WMWIF’ will showcase Shakur’s music, poetry, and never before seen artifacts in a 20,000 square foot curated space akin to a contemporary art museum. Guests will transition through a myriad of surround sound spaces, rich with rarities embedded in technology.”

Led by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Chief Curator Nwaka Onwusa and creative director Jeremy Hodges and his firm, Project Art Collective, the duo believe that this is a moment in American culture that will add a continued spark to the revolutionary spirit that has been expressed by Black America.



“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” Hodges said. “We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”



The Shakur Estate sanctioned the museum experience, which will be available in a limited number of US and international cities over the next few years.