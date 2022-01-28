Kanye West Teases Cardi B Collaboration

Fans of Kanye West and Cardi B are going to be elated once they find out that the two superstars collaborated on a new song.

During his interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Yeezy revealed he finished a verse for Cardi B and explained how much he appreciates her.

“I was finishing that verse for your girl,” he said of Cardi and added how he’s been a fan since she was on Love & Hip Hop. “I always believed in her since she was on the show, period.”

Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee then followed up with the revelation that he was at dinner with the two artists when ‘Ye called Cardi his hero because she “can say whatever she wants and not get judged.”