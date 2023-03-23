Women's History Month: 5 Black Women Comics Who Should Be On Your Radar

It’s only March, but 2023 has already provided some of the best shows, television, and streaming has to offer, and with several new candidates available for binging comes a crop of new comedic Black female talent filled with burgeoning household names.

Stand-up comic Janelle James’ climb to stardom is full steam ahead thanks to her performance on ABC’s critically acclaimed series, Abbott Elementary. Meanwhile, comic writer and producer Ayo Edebiri’s comedic styling can be found in shows like Abbott, Big Mouth, and More.

Breaking into the comedy world is often extremely tough, but these five female comics are undoubtedly sliding their way through the cracks and onto your screen. These artists are bringing a fresh approach to comedy and television, and we’re eagerly excited to see where their artistry leads them. So, in honor of Women’s History Month, here are five Black female comics to watch in 2023.